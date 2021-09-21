The Fugees to reunite, perform in Atlanta for “The Score” 25th anniversary

Lauryn Hill/The Fugees HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 28: Musicians Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel of the band the Fugees pose backstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta)

ATLANTA — Ready or not, the legendary hip-hop trio The Fugees are reuniting.

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michael will perform their first shows together in over 15 years. The tour is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic “The Score” album.

The 12-date tour will begin Thursday in New York and run through the end of December.

“The Score” anniversary tour will make a stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 18.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world,” Hill said in a statement.

The Fugees made their debut in 1994 with “Blunted on Reality”. But it was the release of “The Score” in 1996 that made the group hip-hop legends.

Singles included “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and “Killing Me Softly,” a cover of the 1973 Roberta Flack song.

The album was the third best-selling album of the year, according to Billboard, and The Fugees took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album

“The Score” is certified 7x platinum according to the Recording Industry Association of America and is considered one of the best hip-hop albums of all-time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The group released the 2005 single “Take it Easy” before their split in 2005. This will be the first time the Fugees have performed together since then.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday local time for each stop. Here is the full list of dates:

Sept. 22: New York City

Nov. 2: Chicago

Nov. 7: Oakland

Nov. 12: Los Angeles

Nov. 18: Atlanta

Nov. 21: Miami

Nov. 26: Newark, New Jersey

Nov. 28: Washington, D.C.

Dec. 4: Paris, France

Dec. 6: London, U.K.

TBD: Nigeria

Dec. 18: Ghana

IN OTHER NEWS

©2021 Cox Media Group