PHOTOS: Police Search for Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend, Brian Laundrie in Florida Reserve

It can be hard to keep up with any developing investigation, and the Gabby Petito case certainly demonstrates that. With several fast-moving developments over the past 48 hours, the story continues to baffle the public for its inconsistencies and odd circumstances. Brian Laundrie remains the main person of interest in the case as one of the last people to see Gabby Petito.

Police have not been able to make contact with Brian after he disappeared, which was last Tuesday according to his parents. The Laundrie family has remained notably silent and uncooperative until this point in the investigation. This leads to a skeptical public when it comes to taking their word for their son’s whereabouts.

Yesterday, the Laundrie family lawyer announced there would be a press conference today to potentially address Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts. Upon the lawyer’s meeting with the FBI, however, the press conference got called off. Another change comes in the search for Brian. The North Port Police Department called off the search at the Carlton Reserve Monday on the grounds that they “exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there.” This morning, though, the FBI gained jurisdiction over the case and re-upped this search.

An Autopsy Might Confirm Gabby Petito’s Match While Florida Search Continues

An autopsy may or may not confirm a match to Gabby Petito’s identity from the body that officials recovered from Grand Teton National Park. Regardless of the outcome, those developments will directly affect how the case proceeds. As of now, it is still not classified as a criminal investigation to the public.

This also means that Brian Laundrie is not technically a wanted fugitive or criminal, though the internet courts have something else to say about that. Still, investigators cannot openly talk about many details uncovered behind the scenes due to the nature of the developing investigation.

Investigators and officials are still hopeful that talking to Brian may reveal some answers. Whether or not he had anything to do with her disappearance, the public is sure he knows more about Gabby Petito’s timeline than anyone else. Of course, police need to find him first.

Although several reports are surfacing of potential Laundrie spottings in Alabama, these claims remain unsubstantiated as of now. The area that officials are searching for Brian in right now is notably infested with some nasty conditions. Dangerous snakes and alligators call the Carlton Reserve area their home. It is also extremely difficult to navigate or see anything at night when darkness falls.

Not only are they searching for Brian by land; they also brought in several drones to get aerial surveillance going. We remain dedicated to providing factual, real-time coverage whenever possible.