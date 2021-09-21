CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

PHOTOS: Police Search for Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend, Brian Laundrie in Florida Reserve

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xH2bc_0c3IJwA600

It can be hard to keep up with any developing investigation, and the Gabby Petito case certainly demonstrates that. With several fast-moving developments over the past 48 hours, the story continues to baffle the public for its inconsistencies and odd circumstances. Brian Laundrie remains the main person of interest in the case as one of the last people to see Gabby Petito.

Police have not been able to make contact with Brian after he disappeared, which was last Tuesday according to his parents. The Laundrie family has remained notably silent and uncooperative until this point in the investigation. This leads to a skeptical public when it comes to taking their word for their son’s whereabouts.

Yesterday, the Laundrie family lawyer announced there would be a press conference today to potentially address Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts. Upon the lawyer’s meeting with the FBI, however, the press conference got called off. Another change comes in the search for Brian. The North Port Police Department called off the search at the Carlton Reserve Monday on the grounds that they “exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there.” This morning, though, the FBI gained jurisdiction over the case and re-upped this search.

An Autopsy Might Confirm Gabby Petito’s Match While Florida Search Continues

An autopsy may or may not confirm a match to Gabby Petito’s identity from the body that officials recovered from Grand Teton National Park. Regardless of the outcome, those developments will directly affect how the case proceeds. As of now, it is still not classified as a criminal investigation to the public.

This also means that Brian Laundrie is not technically a wanted fugitive or criminal, though the internet courts have something else to say about that. Still, investigators cannot openly talk about many details uncovered behind the scenes due to the nature of the developing investigation.

Investigators and officials are still hopeful that talking to Brian may reveal some answers. Whether or not he had anything to do with her disappearance, the public is sure he knows more about Gabby Petito’s timeline than anyone else. Of course, police need to find him first.

Although several reports are surfacing of potential Laundrie spottings in Alabama, these claims remain unsubstantiated as of now. The area that officials are searching for Brian in right now is notably infested with some nasty conditions. Dangerous snakes and alligators call the Carlton Reserve area their home. It is also extremely difficult to navigate or see anything at night when darkness falls.

Not only are they searching for Brian by land; they also brought in several drones to get aerial surveillance going. We remain dedicated to providing factual, real-time coverage whenever possible.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Was Pictured in a Couple’s Selfie at Fort De Soto Campsite

Gabby Petito’s homicide investigation continues without any substantial information available to the public regarding the circumstances of her death. Still, Brian Laundrie retains his “person of interest” status relating to her case. He is also officially a wanted fugitive with warrants out for his arrest on counts of fraud. Initially, North Port Police led searches within Florida’s Carlton Reserve based on his parents’ word that this marked his last known location. Days and days of searching came up with zilch, leading the public to accuse the Laundries of sending police on a “wild goose chase.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Man Claims He Had ‘Odd Encounter’ With ‘Angry’ Brian Laundrie Before Gabby Petito’s Disappearance

The authorities are still looking for Brian Laundrie. The sole person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death has been “missing” since earlier this month. At this point, North Port, Florida Police, the FBI, John Walsh, and reality TV’s Dog the Bounty Hunter are on his trail. Additionally, citizens across the country are on the lookout for Laundrie. One man recently came forward to talk about a strange interaction he had with a man who he believes is Laundrie back in August.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Fight Breaks Out Between Neighbor and Protestors in Front of Laundrie Family Home

Ever since the search for Brian Laundrie commenced, media personnel, spectators and mourners have lined his and Gabby Petito’s neighborhoods. While this certainly puts pressure on the families to cooperate with the investigation, it also has put neighbors on edge. The two homes are fairly far apart, as Petito’s hometown is on Long Island while Laundrie’s is in Florida. Nonetheless, people have come from far and wide to stake out the streets in case any new developments occur. In the meantime, though, the only notable change is the growing tension between homeowners and extended visitors.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian May
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Family Still Has Not Been Given Her Remains Since Being Found at Wyoming Campsite

Jim Schmidt, the stepfather of Gabby Petito, confirms her body is still in Wyoming custody as her belongings remain at the Laundrie’s residence in Florida. In the wake of her body being found, the family of Gabby Petito held a public funeral at a funeral home on September 26, 2021, in Holbrook, New York near her hometown. Meanwhile, the search continues for a second week in Florida to find her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. He remains a person of interest.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Promises ‘Search Is On’ to Find Brian Laundrie, Calls in Boats and Ground Crews

Duane Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter, is on Brian Laundrie’s trail. And he’s ready to bring the missing man in to the authorities. At this point, Laundrie’s been missing for over two weeks. His parents claim they last saw him on Sept. 14, three days after Laundrie’s 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito’s parents reported her missing. Authorities found her body in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and now they want to talk to Laundrie about what happened to Petito.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Florida Reserve#The Carlton Reserve#Grand Teton National Park
Outsider.com

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Working On His Return To TV While Chasing Down Brian Laundrie

According to reports, Dog the Bounty Hunter may be nearing a return to reality television, and the new show may revolve around his recent work tracking down Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the prime suspect in his girlfriend Gabby Petito‘s recent disappearance and death. For two weeks, Laundrie has been missing, which has led to a massive FBI-led manhunt in Central Florida. This past weekend, Duane “Dog” Chapman traveled to Florida to lend his services to the ongoing search. Now, a report from Variety has shared details of a possible new program based on the bounty hunter’s daily exploits.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

224K+
Followers
23K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy