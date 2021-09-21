When is the iPhone 13 ProRes release date?
Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models are the best available iOS devices. As such, they offer exclusive features like ProRes video support for higher-quality recordings. Unfortunately, however, functionality won’t be available on the September 24 launch day. So, when is the iPhone 13 ProRes release date? Here’s when iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max owners can expect to make ProRes video recordings using the built-in phone camera.www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0