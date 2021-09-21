CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

When is the iPhone 13 ProRes release date?

gamerevolution.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models are the best available iOS devices. As such, they offer exclusive features like ProRes video support for higher-quality recordings. Unfortunately, however, functionality won’t be available on the September 24 launch day. So, when is the iPhone 13 ProRes release date? Here’s when iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max owners can expect to make ProRes video recordings using the built-in phone camera.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
washingtonnewsday.com

Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube will all be prohibited on phones.

Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube will all be prohibited on phones. Due to a major software update, some Android users are unable to use Google Maps, Gmail, or YouTube. Users using Android 2.3 will be locked out of the outdated software and barred from using apps, according to the Daily Record, until they update their phone or buy a new one.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 12#Smartphone#Color Grading#Ios#Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

iPhone 13 cameras stand out with macro photography, Cinematic mode, ProRes video

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. With its new iPhone 13 models, Apple has added notable new camera features to get an edge in the smartphone photography market. Cinematic mode, on all iPhone 13 models, uses AI and computational photography to change focus from one subject to another, a technique you'll often see in the movies. And macro photography on the iPhone 13 Pro lets you take closeup photos of subjects just 2 centimeters away.
CELL PHONES
gamepolar.com

4K ProRes Video Recording is Not Out there on 128GB iPhone 13 Professional Fashions

Apple introduced the iPhone 13 collection yesterday alongside the brand new Apple Watch Sequence 7 and iPad mini 6. With an awesome set of bulletins, Apple is ensuring that it leads the business within the 12 months to return. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Professional fashions are very a lot alike in numerous features but additionally share their variations. Nevertheless, Apple can even be limiting 4K ProRes video recording on the iPhone 13 Professional Max on some fashions.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are getting Apple ProRes. What it is and why it's a big deal

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 is getting an exciting upgrade later this year. The company unveiled four versions of the new iPhone at its September event, mirroring last year's iPhone 12 collection with a standard, Mini, Pro and Pro Max models. Among the iPhone 13 upgrades, one feature in particular will capture the interest of anyone who loves to shoot video: Apple ProRes.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

iPhone 13 Pro's 6GB-per-minute ProRes storage destroyer is another nail in Lightning's coffin

Here we are, less than a day before Apple's iPhone 13 lineup goes on sale. Excitement is building and people are refreshing their tracking pages often enough to cause someone somewhere to think there's a DDOS attack. But safe in the knowledge that my iPhone 13 Pro Max is sitting at my local Apple Store, I'm pondering the decision to put 4K HDR ProRes video into an iPhone. And not because I don't think anyone will use it, either.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

One measly minute of 4K ProRes video eats 6GB of an iPhone 13 Pro's storage

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro will see 6GB of storage disappear for every minute of ProRes video it records. Apple already prevents 128GB iPhones from recording 4k ProRes. We're now just a day away from Apple bringing iPhone 13 to the masses, but those who are buying an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max to take advantage of the promised ProRes video support ought to keep one thing in mind — that video's going to be huge!
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

When will Fortnite be back on iPhone?

While it looked like the high-profile lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple regarding Fortnite on iOS may have come to a conclusion a couple of weeks ago, the appeals process has other ideas. Epic has already appealed the judge’s verdict and Apple still has the ability to do so as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

iPhone users hate the new iOS 15 Safari address bar

IPhone users can now opt to download iOS 15, which Apple boast includes numerous upgrades and improvements. When it comes to the Safari internet browser, however, many believe that the application has taken a step backward. By default, the browser address bar now occupies the bottom of the screen rather than the top. This has irritated iPhone fans wondering how to move the iOS 15 Safari address bar back; fortunately for them, there’s a quick and easy fix.
CELL PHONES
gamerevolution.com

iPhone 13’s ‘huge camera upgrade’ doesn’t fix existing lens flare issue

Apple boasts that the built-in iPhone 13 camera is a “huge upgrade” over its predecessor. While that might be true purely in terms of numbers, the onboard smartphone camera inherits a particularly bad trait. This takes the form of an iPhone 13 lens flare issue, whereby distracting lens flares are still visible in lowlight shots. The problem is even present on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, which feature additional rear camera capability.
CELL PHONES
gamerevolution.com

How to turn off iPhone 13 120Hz ProMotion

A few of the new iPhone 13 models support 120Hz refresh rates in a feature Apple calls ProMotion. This variable refresh rate can result in a smoother, more responsive feeling when using the phone. However, you might find that buttery feeling a little odd, or perhaps you’re worried about battery usage. Fear not, for there’s an easy way to turn off the 120Hz refresh rate.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy