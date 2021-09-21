Teen Bicyclist Hit By Truck

File Photo

POINT PLEASANT – A 16-year-old bicyclist was injured by a truck at an Arnold Avenue intersection, police said.

On September 19 around 11:49 a.m., Point Pleasant Beach Police Department received a 911 call regarding a bicyclist being struck by a truck. Officers found a 16-year-old girl laying on the street by her bicycle and a red pickup truck stopped in front of her on Arnold Ave.

First aid was administered by Sgt. Clint Daniel, PO Bryan Benites and PO William Kavanagh along with the Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad.

The bicyclist was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released later that night, police said.

The driver was identified as Karen Bischoff, 54, of Howell, and was issued multiple motor vehicle summons, including one for careless driving.

Police said that Bischoff is presumed innocent and was only charged with motor vehicle offenses.

If anyone has any information or was a witness to the accident, contact Police Officer William Kavanagh at 732-892-0500.