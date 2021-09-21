CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch ‘The Voice’ Coaches Crush Opening Number in Season Premiere

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
As always, there’s no better way to kick off “The Voice” than a stellar musical number from the four different musical sensation coaches.

While each of the coaches always has very different styles and genres, somehow the number always comes together elegantly. For Season 21 of “The Voice,” there are three returning coaches and one all-new coach joining the team.

Blake Shelton is back and has been with the program since the very, very beginning of it all. He’s racked up the most wins on “The Voice,” which makes sense given how long he’s been a coach. He’s won eight times so far. Both John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are also returning coaches for this season.

Meanwhile, pop icon and Grammy-winning artist, Ariana Grande, has also secured herself a seat in one of those iconic red, swiveling chairs.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Musical Number

From country music to pop to R&B, each judge certainly has a different style they provide the world with musically. The four of them came on stage to perform a mash-up of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and Sam & Dave’s “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

The performance started out with Legend and Shelton joining forces for “Hold On, I’m Coming.” With Legend’s smooth, soulful voice and Shelton’s deep and authentic sound, it was quite the mashup. After that, the band transitions to “Respect” as Clarkson and Grande strut onto the stage.

Notably, Grande is wearing an absolutely iconic all-pink flared jumpsuit with a white cowboy hat to perfect the look. Perhaps she’s trying to embrace her inner cowboy and country side to try to win over the many country artists that go on “The Voice.”

Clarkson and Grande go back and forth singing the infamous powerhouse song. It works perfectly as an absolutely stunning duet with two artists known for their own powerful vocal performances. Eventually, Legend and Shelton return and mix back the original song. The stage turns into a whirlwind of amazing vocal runs and harmonies.

That performance should be enough proof to the future contestants on “The Voice” that they are in good hands.

Given her status as a rookie after taking over for Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande is really trying to prove she can coach someone to victory. She said at one point during the two-night premiere last night, “I have something to prove. I will.”

If that’s not enough star power on “The Voice,” there’s more to come. Each coach picked a famous advisor to help out starting during the battle episodes. Camila Cabello will join Legend, Jason Aldean will join Clarkson, Dierks Bentley will join Shelton, and Kristin Chenoweth will join Grande.

While the competition will get more fierce moving on, the coaches just seemed to have a lot of love and R-E-S-P-E-C-T for each other last night. Clarkson shared a video of the coaches’ performance and wrote, “Loved singing this one with you girl!” Ariana Grande responded, “I’m still in shock. How I adore you.”

There was a lot to see during the first episode of “The Voice.” Check out our full recap of the night, here. There was plenty of hilarious moments, stellar performances, and four-chair turns. “The Voice” will air every Monday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

