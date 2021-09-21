Fun Halloween Themed ‘Painting with a Treat’ Event in October

The Texas Commission on the Arts met recently to approve the 2022 Cultural District Project grant proposals selected for funding. Among these included the Texarkana Arts and Historic District proposal for phase two of the Courthouse Square Connections Project, for an award of $27,500. This grant award will be used to work with world-renowned artist and light sculptor Bill FitzGibbons to provide LED light sculptures in Downtown Texarkana. Among these light sculptures will include the U.S. Federal Post Office/Courthouse on Stateline, the ArtSpark located on 4th and Main Street, and the iconic sign on the roof of Hotel Grim. Mr. FitzGibbons has created several public art exhibits around the world including at the Alamo Lights, Spirit of San Fernando, and Kinetic Skyline in San Antonio, TX among many others across the United States and overseas.

