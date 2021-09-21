CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,939 New Cases, 68 Additional Deaths

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G39k4_0c3IIQ9B00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,939 new coronavirus cases and 68 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,387,872 cases and 28,932 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,386 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 602 in ICUs.

The state says 12,601,129 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,152,656 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10 .

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,353,274 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 75,679 cases among residents and 16,210 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,069 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 30,822 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

