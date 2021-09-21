Review: Bullets (and quips) fly in violent, fast-talking ‘Copshop’

In one of the more effective scenes in “Copshop,” a hitman, played with psychotic geek gusto by Toby Huss (rocking a Ben Davidson mustache), strolls into a desert police station in Nevada carrying a bouquet of birthday balloons. He kills several cops, and he ends up walking down a hall blasting away — with a snub-barreled submachine gun that spits out bullets with raw fire — at a door made of bullet-proof glass. (He figures if he fires enough shots, he can crack it open. And he does.) Behind the door stands Officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder), flecked with beads of grace-under-pressure sweat as she tries, like someone in a countdown-to-the-apocalypse thriller, to reset the password that will allow her to enter the adjacent room. The director, Joe Carnahan, cuts between the bullets blazing and the password resetting, and the gonzo ballistic relentlessness of it all is…entertaining.

