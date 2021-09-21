CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Super Draws a Line Between Goku and Vegeta

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Granolah The Survivor Arc has put both Goku and Vegeta into quite the tough situation, wherein they are currently facing down the strongest mortal in the universe who has a serious ax to grind with the members of the Saiyan race. Though the Z Fighter of Earth and the Prince of the Saiyans have come a long way since the early days of Dragon Ball Z where they were at one another's throats, it seems that the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga proves that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

