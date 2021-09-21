Dragon Ball Super Draws a Line Between Goku and Vegeta
The Granolah The Survivor Arc has put both Goku and Vegeta into quite the tough situation, wherein they are currently facing down the strongest mortal in the universe who has a serious ax to grind with the members of the Saiyan race. Though the Z Fighter of Earth and the Prince of the Saiyans have come a long way since the early days of Dragon Ball Z where they were at one another's throats, it seems that the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga proves that the more things change, the more they stay the same.comicbook.com
Comments / 0