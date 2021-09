Now that summer is officially coming to an end today, it’s really time to start thinking about your wardrobe for autumn. Fleece jackets or knit sweaters? Gore-Tex rain coats or humble chore coats? There are a whole lot of options to consider, especially with a brighter fall season ahead compared to last year. Thankfully, there are a number of great brands to shop from this week. Rhude has just released the first drop from its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Palace is collaborationg with the denim titan Evisu on another release that’s set to drop Friday. And Supreme has just dropped a fresh new collab with Thrasher that is filled with nostalgia. Of course, one of the biggest drops this week is a suprise collaboration between Lil Nas X and the revered French designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO