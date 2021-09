In a tweet yesterday, SpaceX announced that Dragon Resilience, carrying the Inspiration4 crew, has a scheduled splashdown time after orbiting the Earth since Wednesday. Unlike other modern capsule returns, Dragon lands in water rather than land, similar to the method NASA astronauts used in the Apollo era. Splashdowns can happen in two regions of the coast of Florida; either in the Gulf of Mexico or in the Atlantic. SpaceX has selected the Atlantic for the Inspiration4 mission.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO