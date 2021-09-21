Media Fascination With The Petito Mystery Looks Like Racism To Some Native Americans

Attacks on Asian Americans in the United States in the last year have risen coinciding with the anti-Chinese rhetoric tied with the pandemic and by the proliferation of far-right propaganda. Xenophobia has been an American staple and the scapegoating of Asians is nothing new. The Asian narrative in America has been historically torturous. Asians in this country for centuries have been subjected to all manner of unconscionable acts, which they have quietly endured. It’s been said that Asians are minimized in America because they minimize themselves. "Keep your head down, work hard, and don’t complain;" such are the Asian rules of conduct for success in America. Collectivism and face saving, which feed these behaviors, are fundamentally crucial in Asian cultures because the first one ensures harmony on which the second one is built. But as recent events show, this thinking needs a major overhaul.

