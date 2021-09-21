Premiere: Ian Snow Prepares "Dissolution" With Dark Synthwave Title Track From Upcoming EP
Ready and raring for release tomorrow through FiXT Noir, an offshoot of the independent label FiXT created by Celldweller, is the Dissolution EP by Ian Snow. Snow has rebranded himself from the previous alias SNOWMASS, and his musical direction has been altered as well; the producer and DJ dabbles deeper into mid-tempo these days. As well as showcasing two previous sounds in "Back Off" and "Tektronik," Ian Snow is revealing two exclusive cuts - "Anarchy" featuring KYB and "Dissolution," which we are premiering here today.www.magneticmag.com
