CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Premiere: Ian Snow Prepares "Dissolution" With Dark Synthwave Title Track From Upcoming EP

magneticmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady and raring for release tomorrow through FiXT Noir, an offshoot of the independent label FiXT created by Celldweller, is the Dissolution EP by Ian Snow. Snow has rebranded himself from the previous alias SNOWMASS, and his musical direction has been altered as well; the producer and DJ dabbles deeper into mid-tempo these days. As well as showcasing two previous sounds in "Back Off" and "Tektronik," Ian Snow is revealing two exclusive cuts - "Anarchy" featuring KYB and "Dissolution," which we are premiering here today.

www.magneticmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

St.Vincent shares trippy title-track from her upcoming movie, The Nowhere Inn

St.Vincent has shared the title-track from her upcoming film, The Nowhere Inn. The mockumentary will hit cinemas and Apple TV+ on September 17. The Nowhere Inn is a trippy yet elegant listen accompanied by a video that sees St.Vincent, aka Annie Clarke, race through a multi-layered wall of theatre curtains before running into a faceless clone of herself.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Cynic premiere brand new track Mythical Serpents

Cynic have premiered a brand new song, Mythical Serpents, which you can listen to below. It's the US proggers' first new music since the release of 2014's Kindly Bent To Free Us and is taken from their upcoming album Ascension Codes which will be released through Season Of Mist records on November.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Misanthur premiere new track, “On the Heights of Despair”

Share the post "Misanthur premiere new track, “On the Heights of Despair”" Polish black metal band Misanthur will be releasing their debut record ‘Ephemeris’ on October 15, via Season of Mist Underground Activists! The band is now premiering the second single from the record, “On the Heights of Despair.” Listen at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synthwave#Fixt Noir#Dj
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Mabilene learned ‘to blossom slow’ in new single “Against The Wall” from upcoming album ‘The Other Side’

Today, we’re pleased to premiere the new single “Against The Wall” from Nashville singer-songwriter Mabilene from her upcoming debut album, The Other Side, scheduled to drop in November. While this is Mabilene’s debut album, she is no stranger to the music scene from her time with the acclaimed folk group The Battlefield. The album was recorded with Jordan Lehning at his East Nashville studio, The Duck.
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Boy Willows Breaks Down New EP ‘BANGS’ Track By Track

Boy Willows is the brainchild of Los Angeles-via-Maryland musician Landon Fleischman, and he’s here to tell his story through his music. Immersing himself in the realm of experimental bedroom pop, boasting smooth, sultry vocals over ethereal production, the rising star is excited as ever to be releasing his newest EP titled BANGS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MetalSucks

AngelMaker Drop New Track, “Creator’s Conscience,” and Two-Song EP

Deathcore fans, rejoice: AngelMaker have dropped a brand new single and music video, “Creator’s Conscience,” as part of a two-song EP titled Dawn that is also out now. AngelMaker are part of the recent new-school deathcore renaissance of uber-heavy, dynamic bands that pull from a wider variety of influences than the deathcore of yore: think Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, etc. One listen to “Creator’s Conscience” and you’ll understand what I mean by that if you’re somehow not already familiar with any of these three bands; yeah, there’s plenty here of what made Suicide Silence and Whitechapel so popular all those years ago, but there’s also a ton more, particularly from the Obscura tech-death spectrum.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
EDMTunes

Fairplay Drop Highly-Anticipated Three Track EP On Click Records With ‘Here & There’

FairPlay have arrived, and for proof of this look no further than their latest offering. A three-track EP titled Here & There. Here & There is a special one. I say this, as it features three unique tracks the duo has been using as secret weapons in their sets. The Jordanian duo, composed of Fuad Abu Jaber and Faisal Tadros, have come to be known for their unique take on modern music, with a nomadic twist. After having given the Here & There EP a listen myself, I think you’re going to love it.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

CRAZY LIXX Unveil “Reach Out” Track From Upcoming ‘Street Lethal’ Album

Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx’s have just unleashed the second single from their upcoming album “Street Lethal,” which is set for a November 5, 2021 release via Frontiers Music Srl. Check out the video for “Reach Out” below. Stream the singles and pre-order/save “Street Lethal” on CD/LP/Digital HERE: https://orcd.co/streetlethal. Watch...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ITZY reveal a bit of their choreography for the title track "LOCO" from their upcoming album 'Crazy in Love'

ITZY is just a day away from releasing their upcoming album 'Crazy In Love' and released a music video teaser. On September 23 at midnight KST, the girl group released a fresh new music video teaser in which they showed a glimpse of their choreography for their new track "LOCO." For their next comeback, the JYP girl group has prepared their 1st studio album with the title song "LOCO." The album contains 16 tracks in total, including the instrumentals for their previously released singles.
CELEBRITIES
upsetmagazine.com

Grandmas House are teasing their upcoming EP with new single 'Girl'

Grandmas House have shared their new single, 'Girl'. The Bristol punk trio – Yasmin Berndt (vocals, guitar), Poppy Dodgson (vocals, drums) and Zoë Zinsmeister (bass) – will release their self-titled five-track EP on 15th October via Brace Yourself Records. "'Girl’ is an ode to women and falling in love," they...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Laura Jane Grace has surprise-released a new seven-track EP

Laura Jane Grace has surprise-released a new EP. 'At War With The Silverfish' is out today (Wednesday, 22nd September) via Big Scary Monsters, and marks the follow-up to recent solo album 'Stay Alive'. “These are songs of late night madness and loneliness, orphan songs that came wandering in looking to...
MUSIC
NME

Geese share captivating title track from debut album ‘Projector’

Brooklyn’s Geese have shared a new track and revealed details of two London shows – listen to ‘Projector’ below. The new song is the latest preview of the band’s debut album, also titled ‘Projector’, and follows recent single ‘Low Era’. Discussing the new track, frontman Cameron Winter said: “The opening...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

The Darkness Debut Video For “Jussy’s Girl” From Upcoming ‘Motorheart’ Album

Multi-platinum UK rock icons THE DARKNESS – frontman/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist/producer Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor – have released new single “Jussy’s Girl” along with the official video for the track. The band’s forthcoming album Motorheart is due out November 19th via Cooking Vinyl. Album pre-orders are available at The Darkness’ official store.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Joshua Crumbly Unveils Smooth New Single “C.S.C” From Upcoming Album ForEver

Some people might say that it is always a little easier to connect to a song with vocals and lyrics, but they might need to reconsider their attitude now, as Joshua Crumbly premieres his new song “C.S.C.” The new single is smooth and the bassist is capturing the attention of the audience from the first note on. Crumbly’s passion is so obvious and the listener can feel that.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy