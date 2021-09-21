Premiere: Ian Snow Prepares "Dissolution" With Dark Synthwave Title Track From Upcoming EP

Deathcore fans, rejoice: AngelMaker have dropped a brand new single and music video, “Creator’s Conscience,” as part of a two-song EP titled Dawn that is also out now. AngelMaker are part of the recent new-school deathcore renaissance of uber-heavy, dynamic bands that pull from a wider variety of influences than the deathcore of yore: think Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, etc. One listen to “Creator’s Conscience” and you’ll understand what I mean by that if you’re somehow not already familiar with any of these three bands; yeah, there’s plenty here of what made Suicide Silence and Whitechapel so popular all those years ago, but there’s also a ton more, particularly from the Obscura tech-death spectrum.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO