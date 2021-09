The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with several law enforcement agencies to serve search warrants related to marijuana cultivation at six locations in the unincorporated area of Anza Sept. 16. According to a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, the search yielded approximately 1,720 marijuana plants that were eradicated, and an additional 800 pounds of processed marijuana were seized, for a total combined weight of approximately four tons. The following subjects were arrested and cited during the search warrant service: Anthony Bounkhong, a resident of Fresno, for Cultivation of Marijuana and Possession for Sales of Marijuana and Andrew Bounkhong, a resident of Fresno, for Cultivation of Marijuana and Possession for Sales of Marijuana. Agencies assisting in serv.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO