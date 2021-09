The awesome looking Children of Morta from Dead Mage and 11 bit studios has been out for some time now and the developer is still hacking away at getting online co-op working. It's a feature that has been promised for some time but years after release we're still waiting. In a fresh update the developer mentioned how they're working "diligently" on it and they're aware of " how disappointing and difficult such a long wait has been". Turns out they've found it more difficult and time-consuming than expected but to keep us going they've released a new video showing off an Alpha video to show it off:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO