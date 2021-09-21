Be a Happy Camper & Claim Your Spot! Extremely Limited Reserved Infield RV Spaces Remain for Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader Weekend, Oct. 2-3

Drew Dollar will make his seventh career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in Saturday’s 94-lap event at Talladega Superspeedway as part of an eight-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2021. It will be Dollar’s first career start in the Truck Series at Talladega, but he has made two starts at the 2.66-mile tri-oval in the ARCA Menards Series, including a victory in the 2020 event. In just his fifth series start, Dollar was running third with two laps remaining when he narrowly avoided a wreck between the top two competitors and went on to claim the victory. The Georgia native also competed in this year’s ARCA Menards Series event at Talladega, where he finished fourth.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO