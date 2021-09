When discussing the topic of banning cannabis consumption in public, you are also inviting a wider discussion about what we can and cannot do within a public space. In New York City, when they allowed public smoking of marijuana, arrests declined significantly. Sounds like a no brainer — if it’s legal to smoke weed in public, cops can’t arrest you. Except, in some places there are grey areas and cops like to exploit these grey areas to increase arrest records and feel like they are “enforcing the LAW!”

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO