Is Eminem Getting Ready to Drop Marshall Mathers LP III?

By Aleia Woods
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eminem surprised fans with the unannounced release of Music to Be Murdered By - Side B last January, and now people are speculating that he might pull another unheralded album drop next month. Based on what appears to be some social media digging done on an Eminem Reddit account, supporters...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Mozzy
Person
Skylar Grey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig Story#Vulture#Aftermath Records
