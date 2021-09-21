CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No timetable for Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb to return after re-injuring ankle

By Erin Walsh
 8 days ago
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos might not have one of their top edge rushers available for a Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.

Bradley Chubb re-injured his ankle during Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there is currently no timetable for his return, head coach Vic Fangio told reporters.

"He tried to go with it," Fangio said, according to Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post. "He had medical clearance. He wanted to do it. And it acted up again."

Chubb played 19 snaps before re-injuring his ankle. He missed Denver's Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants because of the initial injury.

According to O'Halloran, Chubb slammed his fist into the turf while trainers examined him and then slammed his helmet to the ground before entering the medical tent in Week 2.

The 25-year-old was selected fifth overall by the Broncos in 2018. In 14 games last season, he recorded 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 42 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 19 quarterback hits to earn his first Pro Bowl nod.

Malik Reed is expected to replace Chubb opposite Von Miller. He is in his third season with the Broncos after going undrafted out of Nevada.

