The Cleveland Browns brought in quarterback Tyrod Taylor in 2018 to keep the seat warm while No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield, got ready to assume the position. It was the only season Taylor spent in Cleveland. For the next two seasons, he was with the Los Angeles Chargers as Philip Rivers’ backup and later Justin Herbert’s mentor before coming to the Houston Texans in 2021 free agency.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO