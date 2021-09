From Olympic gold medalist to heavyweight title contention, Oleksandr Usyk’s journey through the boxing ranks has in many ways mirrored that of Anthony Joshua, and the pair’s 10-year collision course finally comes to a head on Saturday. Usyk takes on Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday with AJ’s IBF, WBA and WBO titles on the line in the Briton’s latest defence of his heavyweight crown. The 34-year-old is undefeated in 18 professional outings so far - recording 13 knockouts - but many of those bouts have come in the cruiserweight class, the division Usyk dominated in becoming the...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO