Flood Watch issued for Branch, Hillsdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells. In southwest Michigan, Branch and Hillsdale. In northwest Ohio, Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * Through Thursday morning. * Widespread moderate rain will continue into tonight with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected. Rain will taper off Thursday morning. * The potential exists for small stream and creek flooding as well as flooding of low spots where water may cover some roads.