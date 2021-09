If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are five fun things to do in the Eastern Upper Peninsula:. Ditmyer's Redbarn Farm is hosting a pumpkin party from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and again on Oct. 2 and 3. The farm is located at 2664 W. 5 Mile Road in the Sault. There will be farm-grown pumpkins for sale, hay wagon rides, farm animals, a 4-acre corn maze, pumpkin painting, corn sandbox, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin smashing, apple slingshot and a concession stand. Admission is $3 but children who are under five years old are free. There will be ticket sales this year for all activities, each ticket costs $1 and activities will range from one to five tickets each.

