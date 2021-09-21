Erie County's COVID-19 cases rise but hospitalizations stabilize

Erie hospitals have seen their number of COVID-19 patients remain steady over the past week, despite a continued increase in new cases. Saint Vincent Hospital and UPMC Hamot had a combined total of 51 COVID-19 patients Monday, down from around 60 at the end of last week, hospital officials said. The county's 14-day moving average of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations has only increased from 48.9 to 50 in the past week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.