Erie County, PA

Erie County's COVID-19 cases rise but hospitalizations stabilize

Erie Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie hospitals have seen their number of COVID-19 patients remain steady over the past week, despite a continued increase in new cases. Saint Vincent Hospital and UPMC Hamot had a combined total of 51 COVID-19 patients Monday, down from around 60 at the end of last week, hospital officials said. The county's 14-day moving average of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations has only increased from 48.9 to 50 in the past week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
NBC News

YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine videos, bans major accounts

YouTube announced a total ban Wednesday on vaccine misinformation and the termination of the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers, including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing “the need to remove egregious harmful content.”. The new policy was crafted as the company began to see false claims about...
