With week 2 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league. A first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft, Roquan Smith has gotten better every season he’s been in the league. While it may be hard to top a 2020 season that saw him named a second team All-Pro by the Associated Press, Smith is continuing to get better.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO