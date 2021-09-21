CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hot Spring, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Hot Spring; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Grant, south central Saline and northeastern Hot Spring Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1110 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rockport, or near Malvern, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Malvern... Haskell Rockport... Traskwood Tull... Prattsville Poyen... Perla Jenkins Ferry State Park... Magnet Cove Fenter... Gifford Shaw... Glen Rose Buie... Lake Catherine State Park This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 96 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Grant Hot Spring#Doppler#Perla Jenkins Ferry
