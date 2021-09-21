CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalk Talk: Did Peters play every snap Sunday?

By Larry Mayer
chicagobears
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering about a player, a past game or another issue involving the Bears? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers a variety of questions from fans on ChicagoBears.com. Did Jason Peters play every snap Sunday against the Bengals? I don't recall seeing him come out of the game, and if that's the case that's pretty impressive given that he's 39 years old, wasn't with the Bears for training camp and hurt his quad in the season opener against the Rams.

