Watching tape of Sunday's deflating 26-6 loss to the Browns wasn't a very pleasant experience for Bears center Sam Mustipher and his teammates. "It was like going to the dentist," Mustipher said Tuesday. "No one likes going to the dentist. [Coaches] give you honest feedback. We had a lot of cavities on Sunday. That's something you've got to improve on, got to fix. Gotta floss every day. So it's back to the details, back to the execution."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO