NFL

Ben Roethlisberger has a pectoral injury

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers, already dealing with an injury to the most important player on their defense, have an injury to the most important player on their offense. Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a pectoral injury, via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com. Per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media, Tomlin added that it’s on the left side, and that it will affect his ability to prepare for Sunday’s game.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

