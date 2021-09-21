Ben Roethlisberger has a pectoral injury

The Steelers aren’t sure if linebacker T.J. Watt will be able to play against the Bengals on Sunday, but they expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the lineup. Roethlisberger moved up to a full practice session on Friday and he did not get an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week. Roethlisberger hurt his pectoral in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and didn’t practice on Wednesday before getting in a limited session on Thursday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO