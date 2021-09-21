CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1PxY_0c3IEIBl00

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.

Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.

Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the bag contained the body of Johnson's daughter, Sutton Mosser.

Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella said the girl had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The girl's grandmother, Alisa Johnson, said she believes her daughter is innocent and would never have hurt her young child.

“Justine loved Sutton with all her heart. She’d never let anybody hurt that baby,” she told WNEM-TV.

A message seeking comment on the charges was left Tuesday for Johnson’s court-appointed attorney.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one of Johnson's brothers found the garbage bag with the child's body inside. The affidavit states that the day before he had asked Johnson where her child was and she told him to mind his business, WJRT-TV reported.

Officers found Johnson hours after the discovery of her daughter's body walking along railroad tracks. She told officers she did not want to talk about her child's death, the affidavit states.

Comments / 7

Daisy Del Campo
8d ago

The mom defending the daughter and a bet even the grandma help her with that sad but this days I don’t Doubt it

Reply(1)
4
Related
WSAZ

Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing murder charges Tuesday after troopers say a body was found inside her home, concealed in a trash bag. According to West Virginia State Police, the body of Tina Adkins, 58, was discovered inside a trash bag at the home of Carrie Nicole Ramey, 28, Tuesday morning.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Vice

A Cop Killed Another Cop. A Woman Was Charged Instead.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A woman experiencing a mental health crisis in Idaho is now facing up to 30 years in prison after a sheriff’s deputy arresting her was struck and killed—by another officer. Jenna Holm, who’s now 35, was holding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
live5news.com

Berkeley County couple arrested after newborn baby found suffering from burns, bone fractures

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Berkeley County couple after doctors discovered a newborn baby had suffered multiple injuries including burns and bone fractures. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Kaitlyn Rose Whitfield and 26-year-old Bryan David Fitzgerald who were both charged with neglect by legal...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wamwamfm.com

Griffin woman arrested on multiple charges

Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Griffin woman on Monday for Domestic Battery. Police say they were called to a residence in Gibson County around 11:30 am after they received a call about a disturbance. Upon arriving they spoke with the reporting party and a victim who had a laceration...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Shelbyville mother arrested for battery after hospital staff alert police of 7-week-old with multiple skull fractures, brain damage

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman was arrested and charged with battery after an infant with serious injuries was taken to the hospital. According to a probable cause affidavit by Shelbyville police, a 7-week-old child was admitted to a Shelbyville hospital on August 22. The baby’s injuries were so severe that the child had to be flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#Police#District Court#Wnem Tv#Wjrt Tv
MyChesCo

Woman Charged With Assaulting 3-Month-Old Baby

LANCASTER, PA — Authorities state that on Monday, August 30th at around 11:20 am, Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers, along with emergency medical services personnel were dispatched to an address on the 500 block of N. Plum St., Lancaster for a report of a three-month-old child who was barely conscious and having trouble breathing.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Death of 4-month-old leads to Indy father’s arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father is behind bars accused of a deadly case of child abuse. The victim, Jaxson Lee Thompson, was just four months old at the time of his death. The child was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in critical condition on Friday, but with no brain activity...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Oxygen

Former Superintendent Accused Of Fatal Cocaine Poisoning Of His Wife Is Released On Bond

A former Georgia school superintendent has been released on bond two years after the death of his wife, who investigators say he poisoned with cocaine. Edward Judie Jr., 66, was released from Bibb County Jail on Wednesday after posting a $220,000 bond, a jail spokesperson told Oxygen.com via email on Friday. They noted that he’s been released with special conditions set by a judge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

404K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy