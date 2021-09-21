CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Crenshaw blasts Biden over border crisis: 'Egregious dereliction of constitutional duty'

Cover picture for the articleTexas Congressman Dan Crenshaw blasted the Biden administration over the crisis at the southern border during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday saying the president has engaged in an "egregious dereliction of duty." Crenshaw, R-Texas, continued by explaining the situation is "dangerous" because drug smuggling, human trafficking, and the spread of COVID-19 is enabled with the current policy.

wayne stewart
8d ago

they keep calling it bidens crisis. may i point out that your god failed at the border. he said he was going to fix it. is it fixed apparently not so he didnt fix it. he promised us a great wall where is it he didnt build it why. because the great negotiator couldnt keep his promise to get mexico to pay for it. another fail. instead he illegally locked children in cages for years and didnt even bother to get the names of these children.

