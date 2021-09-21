Dan Crenshaw blasts Biden over border crisis: 'Egregious dereliction of constitutional duty'
Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw blasted the Biden administration over the crisis at the southern border during an interview on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday saying the president has engaged in an "egregious dereliction of duty." Crenshaw, R-Texas, continued by explaining the situation is "dangerous" because drug smuggling, human trafficking, and the spread of COVID-19 is enabled with the current policy.www.foxnews.com
