CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Marvels’ Brie Larson Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Showing Off Her Intense Workouts

By Corey Chichizola
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Playing a superhero comes with a certain amount of pressure. For many this includes getting into superhero shape in order to look powerful. Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson takes this part of her job seriously, and can’t stop, won’t stop showing off her intense workouts. Beware, MCU villains.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 2

Related
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson's Hiking Outfit Goes Viral

Brie Larson is currently gearing up for The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel, which will be helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. Larson is pretty active on social media, and we've seen a lot of cool training posts recently. The actor also recently welcomed Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu, to the MCU in a sweet tweet. Larson's latest post is making some waves online due to a pretty epic hiking outfit she posted on Twitter. The post went up this morning and has already gotten over 30,000 likes and counting.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Brie Larson Flaunts Her MCU Abs for The Marvels, But Might Delete Later

Brie Larsen has been sharing her process in a quest for the undeniably-superhero physique for her role in The Marvels. She's been sweating it out, and the results are in! On the screen or in a dark alley, you do not want to mess with this powerhouse. Her recent Instagram post is inspiring her fans to get off that couch to find those abs hiding within.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Brie Larson
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Says ‘Guardians’ Franchise Has Been “A Hell of a Journey With a Few Bumps”

Dave Bautista is reflecting on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as it nears the third volume, signaling a final outing for Drax the Destroyer. The actor first took on the character in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, reprising his role in 2017’s Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, the latter of which is in preproduction. He also played Drax in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Speaking of wrapping up the Guardians films, Bautista told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview Wednesday that it’s been “a hell of a journey with a few bumps.” He continued, “So I’m looking forward to this, man. My cast...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workout#Ms Marvel#Marvels#Brielarson#Irl#Twitter#Wandavision#Disney#Cinemabend
Collider

'Black Panther 2': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About 'Wakanda Forever'

The tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman has left quite a hole in the world, first and foremost the very real loss, as well as his sudden absence in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the show must go on, as they say, and Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is currently in the works. The movie is expected to both pay homage to the late actor and expand the wonderful world he helped bring to life.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit may stop the Russo brothers directing another Marvel movie

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow may no longer be part of the MCU, but the actor's lawsuit against Disney may have ramifications for Marvel Studio's future. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the Russo brothers – who previously directed Johansson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – have been put off returning for another Marvel movie. The publication signals that the duo "hit an impasse" with the superhero studio due to the Johansson case.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Angela Bassett opens up about filming ‘Black Panther’ sequel without Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther star Angela Bassett has spoken about filming the movie’s sequel without actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer last year. Boseman played protagonist T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) in the 2018 blockbuster, and would have been reprising his role if not for his passing. Bassett, who plays Wakanda’s queen Ramonda, said that the cast and crew have been feeling the star’s absence while shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s First Deaf Superhero Shares How Angelina Jolie Helped Her While Filming

Marvel’s Eternals is coming to theaters on November 5, 2021, and will feature the most diverse cast in a Marvel film to date. This includes Lauren Ridloff who will be playing the MCU’s first deaf superhero, the Eternal Makkari. Lauren Ridloff is a deaf actor and recently revealed how co-star Angelina Jolie stepped up to help her when she was struggling on set.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: Howard The Duck Actor Seth Green Let Slip Key Detail About James Gunn’s Threequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrived with a bang thanks to projects on both the small and silver screens. One of the mostly highly anticipated movies coming down the line is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to end the current franchise as we know it. And Howard the Duck actor Seth Green recently let slip a key detail about James Gunn’s threequel.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Woody Harrelson Made A Request For His Venom: Let There Be Carnage Wig, Because He Wasn’t A Fan Of The First One

Superhero end-credits sequences sometimes are more exciting than the film that they are attached to. They tease the promise of what’s to come, and set the stage for the expansion of a world you likely are enjoying. Marvel Studios has perfected the art of the post-credit stinger, teasing Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War or setting up the arrival of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) way back in Iron Man 2. But Sony is trying to catch up to their comic-book colleagues by putting teases in its Venom films.
MOVIES
/Film

Don't Worry Darling: Florence Pugh And Harry Styles Furiously Make Out In Olivia Wilde's Psychological Thriller

Between Greta Gerwig, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Olivia Wilde, I couldn't be more thrilled about this great-actor-to-surprisingly-great-filmmaker pipeline in recent years. Gerwig has quickly established herself as one of the best and most in-demand writer/directors in the business right now and Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" recently premiered to positive reactions at the Venice Film Festival. After debuting with the very well-received comedy "Booksmart" in 2019, Wilde is now flexing her genre muscles with the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling."
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
36K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy