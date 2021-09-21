The Marvels’ Brie Larson Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Showing Off Her Intense Workouts

Dave Bautista is reflecting on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as it nears the third volume, signaling a final outing for Drax the Destroyer. The actor first took on the character in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, reprising his role in 2017’s Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, the latter of which is in preproduction. He also played Drax in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Speaking of wrapping up the Guardians films, Bautista told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview Wednesday that it’s been “a hell of a journey with a few bumps.” He continued, “So I’m looking forward to this, man. My cast...

MOVIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO