FanDuel Fit: 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

No. 1 – 364 Yard Par 4. This is a pretty straightforward opening hole at the Ryder Cup. It’s about 240 to carry the sand dune down the right side of the fairway to about a 30-35 yard wide fairway. If the wind is at their back someone could try and take driver and funnel the ball down the slope to the front edge of the green. I only expect to see that in the four-ball format though. The first player can put one safely in the fairway leaving about a 100-125 yard approach. The second player could attempt to get it to the green with a driver. Either way, this one is a toss-up because it’ll come down to who can stuff a wedge close for an opening birdie.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO