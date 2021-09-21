This Toilet Tuesday (9/21/21)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You go about your morning business in a haze that mirrors the pervasive ash that has clouded the horizon all summer. The forecast says it will be dry as ever today, and you wonder in the back of your mind if you'll see the fires that have burned across the continent reach your home. A part of you is morbidly curious to see the sky cloaked in red. As you go out to retrieve the garbage bins from the curb, a crackle of thunder stirs you from your thoughts. Looking up, you see a mass of clouds roiling overhead in defiance of the weatherman. Finally, you think, some rain.

toiletovhell.com

Review: Replicant – Malignant Reality

The dumbest smart album you will ever listen to. Dear readers, friends, Toileteers: you will read all manner of reviews of Malignant Reality that speak of it as a brilliant masterpiece. They will speak of the intelligent songwriting and lofty instrumental work. They will weave tapestries of gilded words of how this won’t be something for the average death metal listener, with their crusty camo shorts and bloated Maggot Stomp record collection. They will tell you this is something for those with more refined musical palates, something that cannot truly be appreciated without deep analysis and a cultivated ear.
ROCK MUSIC
toiletovhell.com

Mini-Reviews From Around the Bowl (9/23/21)

It has been seven grueling years since Lantlôs’ last release, Melting Sun. I have been craving more of their singular blend of indie/alt rock/metal and Wildhund delivers. It makes sense that master of dreamspace metal, Neige (Alcest), was a former member, but after his amicable exit, the band shifted drastically out of blackgaze and somehow kept that feeling of non-realness in this new sound. Markus’ vocals are once again the perfect cathartic counterpoint to the awkwardly pulsating progressive rhythms. While openers “Lake Fantasy” and “Magnolia” very much follow in the path of Melting Sun’s unique speedy low-tuned-but-melodic chugging masterpieces, a good portion of the rest of the album veers more into a new realm that I struggle to define. Whatever it is, I love it. — Joaquin.
ROCK MUSIC

