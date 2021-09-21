This Toilet Tuesday (9/21/21)
You go about your morning business in a haze that mirrors the pervasive ash that has clouded the horizon all summer. The forecast says it will be dry as ever today, and you wonder in the back of your mind if you’ll see the fires that have burned across the continent reach your home. A part of you is morbidly curious to see the sky cloaked in red. As you go out to retrieve the garbage bins from the curb, a crackle of thunder stirs you from your thoughts. Looking up, you see a mass of clouds roiling overhead in defiance of the weatherman. Finally, you think, some rain.toiletovhell.com
