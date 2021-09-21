CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars: Visions’ is the most authentic ‘Star Wars’ series in years

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
You might think “Star Wars: Visions” doesn’t matter. The show appears to be outside the canon (it’s unclear if it is canon or not) and it centers around the anime style of animation, something that’s relatively new for the franchise. The stories are bottleneck episodes that don’t connect. It features some cameos fans will recognize, but mostly takes place outside the Skywalker Saga and the stories we’ve known and followed for years.

