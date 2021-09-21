BMI Composer Terence Blanchard’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ Opens Met Opera’s New Season
In June of 2019, GRAMMY-winning jazz musician and BMI composer Terence Blanchard’s magnificent work Fire Shut Up in My Bones, with libretto by Kasi Lemmons, made its riveting World Premiere with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. The work was originally requested as part of the Theatre’s commitment to commission new operas that reflect the diversity of modern American experience. Now, the illustrious Metropolitan Opera in New York City is opening its 2021-2022 season with the work marking the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer.www.bmi.com
