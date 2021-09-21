CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMI Composer Terence Blanchard’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ Opens Met Opera’s New Season

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June of 2019, GRAMMY-winning jazz musician and BMI composer Terence Blanchard’s magnificent work Fire Shut Up in My Bones, with libretto by Kasi Lemmons, made its riveting World Premiere with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. The work was originally requested as part of the Theatre’s commitment to commission new operas that reflect the diversity of modern American experience. Now, the illustrious Metropolitan Opera in New York City is opening its 2021-2022 season with the work marking the Met’s first performance of an opera by a Black composer.

www.bmi.com

NWI.com

Powerful 'Macbeth' opens Lyric Opera's new season

It's been a year and a half since opera fans have had the pleasure of gathering at Lyric Opera of Chicago for a show. Now, as theaters around the Windy City are opening their doors, Lyric Opera has also welcomed its first audiences since the pandemic began. Lyric Opera is currently presenting Verdi's "Macbeth" through Oct. 9.
THEATER & DANCE
dailynewsen.com

The first African-American Opera of the Met in New York

This afternoon, Terence Blanchard will go down in history as the first black composer to premiere an opera at the Met of New York since it opened its doors in 1883. It is said soon. Or too late, as looked at. "Actually I do not know very well how to feel," he confesses the composer trumpeter of New Orleans. "It is an honor to be able to inaugurate the season of the great operatic temple of my country, but I can not avoid thinking about all those African-American composers whose operas did not run the same fate as mine." He refers to Scott Joplin, Harry Lawrence Freeman, James P. Johnson, to the great Shirley Graham du Bois or to him admirable William Grant Still, for citing only a few. "It is incomprehensible that over 138 years have been represented here more than 300 titles and none of an African-American composer."
THEATER & DANCE
