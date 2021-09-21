BMI Composer Terence Blanchard’s ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ Opens Met Opera’s New Season

This afternoon, Terence Blanchard will go down in history as the first black composer to premiere an opera at the Met of New York since it opened its doors in 1883. It is said soon. Or too late, as looked at. "Actually I do not know very well how to feel," he confesses the composer trumpeter of New Orleans. "It is an honor to be able to inaugurate the season of the great operatic temple of my country, but I can not avoid thinking about all those African-American composers whose operas did not run the same fate as mine." He refers to Scott Joplin, Harry Lawrence Freeman, James P. Johnson, to the great Shirley Graham du Bois or to him admirable William Grant Still, for citing only a few. "It is incomprehensible that over 138 years have been represented here more than 300 titles and none of an African-American composer."

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO