Covid-19: Paul Givan says there needs to be 'balanced decisions'

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19: Paul Givan says there needs to be 'balanced decisions'. Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan said the executive must make "balanced decisions" when it comes to Covid-19. He said Covid was one of a number of factors putting hospitals and staff under pressure.

healthday.com

WHO Says Africa Will Get 30 Percent of COVID-19 Vaccines It Needs by February

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In Africa, only 4 percent of people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Leaders had once hoped to have 60 percent of people living on the continent vaccinated this year. That now appears unlikely. The World Health Organization and its partners said they do hope to provide African countries with 30 percent of the vaccines the continent needs by February, the Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

IATA welcomes US decision to lift Covid-19 travel curbs

Geneva [Switzerland], September 21 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed Biden administration's decision to enable vaccinated travellers entering the United States with a negative Covid-19 test result prior to travel from early November. Importantly, said IATA, this supersedes the so-called 212f restrictions which prevented anyone from entering...
TRAVEL
The Independent

UK Labour chief struggles for impact despite Johnson's woes

Britain’s Conservative government is beset with problems, from a still-rumbling coronavirus pandemic to a fuel crisis that’s draining gas pumps across the country. This should be a great time for the country’s main opposition party.But Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is struggling to break through to a largely indifferent public. He’s hoping to change that with a speech Wednesday at the party’s annual conference, arguing that Labour is “back in business” after being out of power for a decade.Starmer has troubles of his own. Labour is deeply divided following its election disappointments. Allegations of anti-Semitism under Starmer’s hard-left predecessor,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Isle of Man: Tynwald backs extension of Covid-19 regulations

The Isle of Man's Covid-19 regulations, including recent relaxation of travel restrictions, have been extended until January, the health minister has said. Tynwald signed off new rules to allow Manx residents to travel freely regardless of their vaccination status from 16 September. David Ashford told MHKs the regulations were due...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Health Minister Robin Swann reviews security after another threat

Health Minister Robin Swann has had to review his security arrangements again after another threat was made against him, his party leader has said. Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie said that making threats against public figures is "deplorable". He said his colleague had been contacted by police in...
HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

Due to shortage fears, all of the supermarket items listed below may be difficult to obtain in the near future.

All the supermarket items you may struggle to buy soon amid shortage fears. The food supply chain has been hit with issues. Currently, the food supply chain is in disarray. A combination of issues, such as labour shortages and the soaring demand for gas as the world emerges from the pandemic, have resulted in supermarkets being hit with empty shelves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
