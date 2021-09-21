CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pediatricians ‘very excited’ about Pfizer announcing its vaccine works for children aged 5 to 11

By Sarah Minkewicz
informnny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children as young as five years old. It’s now waiting on FDA approval for emergency use. “Pfizer is saying that they expect an FDA approval in weeks, not months so we’re really hoping as we move forward in the next month or two that we’ll be able to start vaccinating these school-aged children,” said Dr. Kathleen Grisanti, who’s the president and medical director of the Pediatric & Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY.

