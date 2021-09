Carolina Forest’s rule of Region VI-5A volleyball will end at some point. But the Panthers look pretty comfortable on the throne. “I’m very excited about this group, possibly one of the best teams I’ve coached so far,” said Connor Cooper, who has led the team since 2018. “If we can stay healthy, I think we’re going to do better in the playoffs this year than we ever have.”

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO