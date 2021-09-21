Dallas couple asked to leave restaurant for wearing masks inside
DALLAS (KXAN) — A Dallas-area couple say they were asked to leave a restaurant last week — after the restaurant said they’d broken its policy against wearing masks. Natalie Wester says she and her husband Jose were dining at the Hang Time grill in Rowlett, a Dallas suburb, when their server approached and asked them to take off their face masks. The couple, who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, say they’re cautious about public outings because of their four-month-old immunocompromised child.www.everythinglubbock.com
