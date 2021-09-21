CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTzpN_0c3I9cV500

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority at the end of August allowed evictions to resume across the United States blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic isn’t over, and we have to do everything we can to protect renters from the harm and trauma of needless eviction, which upends the lives of those struggling to get back on their feet,” Warren said in a statement. “Pushing hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes will only exacerbate this public health crisis, and cause economic harm to families, their communities, and our overall recovery."

Bush, who pressured Biden to extend the moratorium until the end of August and was once evicted herself, said the delta variant-fueled surge makes a moratorium critical.

“As the delta variant continues to force individuals to quarantine, close schools, and stifle businesses, we must do all we can to save lives. That starts with keeping every person safely housed,” she said. Three dozen other lawmakers supported the bill.

Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away. Nearly 3.7 million people in the U.S. as of Aug. 30 said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. That is slightly higher than the numbers early in August.

Many tenants at risk of eviction are counting on emergency rental relief to keep them housed. But that money has been slow to reach them so pressure has increased to reimpose a moratorium.

The Treasury Department said last month that just over $5.1 billion of the estimated $46.5 billion in federal rental assistance — only 11% — has been distributed by states and localities through July. This includes some $3 billion handed out by the end of June and another $1.5 billion by May 31.

The prospects for the bill remain unclear but housing advocates said a moratorium was the best way to ensure more people are forced from their homes.

“The federal eviction moratorium was a lifeline for millions of renters, and the last federal protection keeping many of them stably housed as they wait for emergency rental assistance to reach them,” said Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. “Without the moratorium in place, families will be pushed deeper into poverty, communities will struggle with increased spread of COVID-19, and our country will have a harder time containing the virus.”

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#U S Census Bureau#Health And Human Services#Covid#The Supreme Court#The U S Census Bureau#The Treasury Department
CBS Boston

Anti-Vaccine Protesters Force Postponement Of NH Executive Council Meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives. State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate. But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in. It forced council members to leave the meeting. New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.” “NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said. Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.” “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
PROTESTS
Daily Trojan

Panel discusses end of eviction moratorium

As the coronavirus pandemic raged throughout the United States in August, the Supreme Court made the decision to reverse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium, raising concerns about the livelihood of six million renters. With crucial renter protections gone, eviction cases are paralyzing the courts and families...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Schumer announces agreement to prevent government shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday night that an agreement to keep the government funded and prevent a government shutdown has been reached. "We have an agreement on the C.R. — the continuing resolution — to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning," he said on the Senate floor. The majority leader said he hopes to hold a vote on final passage by midday — hours before government funding would have run out, at midnight Thursday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
Derrick

Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants

The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. The proposed regulation attempts to satisfy concerns of a federal judge in Houston who...
IMMIGRATION
thecommunityword.com

Eviction moratorium: the other half of the story

It’s easy to understand workforce diversity helps with product development because it takes into account all demographic perspectives. Mazda neglected to take into account the Spanish population when it named a car model the Mazda Laputa. Laputa can be translated into the woman who sells her body for sex. Bad and costly decision.
HOMELESS
CNBC

House passes debt ceiling suspension that is doomed in the Senate

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would suspend the U.S. debt ceiling. Republicans will reject the legislation in the Senate as they say they will not support a debt limit increase or suspension. Democrats are trying to prevent two potential crises this week: a possible government shutdown and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thechampionnewspaper.com

Extending eviction moratorium accomplishes little

Recently proposed legislation billed as Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 and supported by numerous members of Congress is designed to curb the swell of anticipated evictions and foreclosures brought about by the loss in income by many due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. If passed through Congress, the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats Hit Impasse on Biden Agenda, Debt Ceiling Increase (1)

Democratic factions remain at odds on tax and spending package. Deadlines looming for funding government, raising debt ceiling. Democrats hit a wall in their high-stakes effort to simultaneously avert a government shutdown, avoid a debt default and advance President. Joe Biden. ’s $4 trillion agenda, as feuding gripped lawmakers and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KQED

The Immigrant Renters the Eviction Moratorium Didn’t Protect

California’s eviction moratorium is set to expire tomorrow, September 30. But in many parts of the Bay, Latino immigrant tenants have still been getting evicted by their landlords. That’s because protections on paper haven’t necessarily added up to protections in practice, as many renters have not been made aware of...
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

The Independent

262K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy