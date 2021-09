SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new way to honor Native Americans is on its way to the California State Capitol. One year after the statue of Spanish missionary Junipero Serra was toppled, Gov, Gavin Newsom signed legislation paving the way for a memorial in honor of those he’s accused of oppressing. “They enslaved many of our people. There’s documents that said people were shackled and chained during that era if they weren’t compliant. Now it’s a chance to get that told by the American people,” said Assemblyman James Ramos. Ramos, who is a member of a local tribe, sponsored the memorial legislation. He said...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO