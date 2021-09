The Jaguars will have a new kicker in the lineup against the Bengals on Thursday night. Josh Lambo has been ruled out for the game. Lambo is not hurt and personal reasons are cited as the reason he’s been away from practice the last two days. Lambo is 0-for-3 on field goals and 5-for-7 on extra points this season.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO