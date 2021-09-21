CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Boost for Boris Johnson’s climate plan as Biden doubles US contribution

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKJb7_0c3I7xZq00

US president Joe Biden has given a big boost to Boris Johnson ’s faltering preparations for November’s climate change summit in Glasgow , announcing he will double the US contribution to a $100bn-a-year fund to help developing countries adapt.

The announcement brings the fund to around $85bn - still $15bn short of the total which rich countries pledged that they would deliver by a deadline of 2020.

Mr Johnson admitted this week that he had only a six in 10 chance of hitting the crucial target by the time he hosts the UN COP26 summit in six weeks’ time.

Mr Biden had already doubled the US contribution to climate finance to $5.6bn in April this year, and today told the United Nations that he would now work with Congress to do the same again.

Speaking to the UN general assembly in New York, the US president described climate change and the continuing coronavirus pandemic as “urgent and looming crises wherein lie enormous opportunities,” if the globe can “work together to seize” them.

He warned that the world will face further pandemics, and that without action on pollution, humanity will suffer “the merciless march of ever-worsening droughts and floods, more intense fires and hurricanes” and intensifying heat waves and sea level rises.

“Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, we are fixing our eyes and devoting our resources to the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future,” he said in his first general assembly address since entering the White House in January.

The $100bn (£73bn) fund, first promised at the Copenhagen climate summit in 2009, is intended to help low-income countries invest in alternative energy supplies to reduce their dependance on fossil fuels like coal, as well as to adapt to a likely future of extreme weather, droughts and natural disasters caused by global warming.

OECD figures showed last week that only $79.6bn (£58bn) was mobilised by richer countries in 2019 - 2 percentage points up from the previous year but still well short of the for 2020.

Mr Johnson has made hitting the target a key goal of the Glasgow gathering, alongside improved commitments to cut carbon emissions, phase out coal power and switch to electric cars.

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Meet the Senate enforcer who could sink Biden’s climate plan

The gatekeeper for the most consequential climate bill in U.S. history works behind a nondescript door in the Capitol. She’s not recognized by tourists or followed by journalists. She can ascend the marble steps near her office without turning heads. But she has the power to short-circuit the most ambitious...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Copenhagen#Climate Change#The United Nations#Oecd
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Fox News

Nigel Farage on Biden's 'utterly bizarre' meeting with Boris Johnson: Is he actually 'fit' for office?

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that some in Britain are asking if Joe Biden is fit to be in office. Farage argued when Biden "doesn’t take questions from journalists" he "isn’t accountable for what he's doing as leader of America or leader of the free world." He said Johnson was "stunned" when Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after Johnson answered questions from the British press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

262K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy