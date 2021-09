In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are getting cheeky about a very popular procedure, a BBL. A “BBL” is short for a Brazillian Butt Lift and according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, it is “a specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants. Excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO