Kaast Machine Tools adds hybrid, servo press brakes to product line

It's commonplace for professionals to spend endless hours every week typing text over and over, so the 'Capijzo' text template tool has been developed as a way to streamline a person's workflow. The tool works by helping to automate much of the writing that a professional might do on a given day and integrate it into their emails or documents with ease. This could work to eliminate the need to perform mundane tasks throughout the workday and save as much as 23-hours every month.

