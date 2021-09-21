Kaast Machine Tools adds hybrid, servo press brakes to product line
Kaast has added a selection of hybrid and servo brakes to its CNC press brake lineup, in lengths from 3 to 20 ft. and 40 to 2,000 tons. The HPB-E servo-electric brakes feature a CNC 4-axis (X, R, Z1, Z2) backgauge system run exclusively by AC servomotor. Crowning is no longer necessary due to the consistent pressure across the beam. The beam downward movement is performed with the aid of belts, and its return is performed with springs, producing only 63 dB of sound.www.thefabricator.com
