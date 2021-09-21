Aaron Rodgers offers strong response to ‘trolls’ following Monday Night win

What better way for the Green Bay Packers to prove that last week's decisive loss to New Orleans was a fluke than responding with a strong performance on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers and company have a chance to do that at home against Detroit on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Packers fans watched as Rodgers threw for just 133 yards and two interceptions in his 2021 debut against the Saints. His follow-up performance is the focus of numerous NFL prop bets at Caesars Sportsbook. Which other Packers vs. Lions props should you consider as you place your NFL bets for Monday Night Football?

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO