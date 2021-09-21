CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Skitty be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

By Jack O'Dwyer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkitty is the featured Pokemon for this week's Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour feature—so shiny hunters should take note. This Hoenn region native tends to be popular among cat lovers for its feline-like appearance and mannerisms. Others seem to enjoy it for its cuteness factor—after all, what could be more adorable than a soft pink carefree kitten? It is a pure normal-type and evolves into a larger catlike Pokemon, Delcatty, when given 50 candies.

