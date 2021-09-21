‘Guys, Look at Spread Creek’: Tik Tok witness who noticed ‘creepy’ Laundrie alone directed police to Petito’s body

An eyewitness has told the FBI she saw Brian Laundrie alone and ‘acting weird’ close to the site where Gabby Petito’s body was found in a Wyoming national park.

Jessica Schultz told the San Francisco Chronicle she spotted the couple’s white Ford Transit van in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. several times in late August.

It was only after she was sent a photo of Mr Laundrie by a friend that she realised the significance of the sighting and reported it to law enforcement.

Ms Schultz also discussed her “creepy” encounter with the man she would later identify as Mr Laundrie on Tik Tok.

Recalling her first encounter on August 26, Ms Schultz said she was driving behind a white Ford Transit van with Florida plates as it drove slowly down a narrow road, and the driver didn’t seem to know where he was going.

The van’s driver partially pulled off the road, forcing Ms Schultz to drive off the road to get around it.

Looking over at the driver, she noticed he was alone and said he looked like a “generic” white guy.

“He was just acting weird,” Ms Schultz, 38, told The Chronicle.

“You know, when you’re out in the middle of nowhere, your hackles go up when you see something that’s out of the ordinary.”

“He was very awkward and confused and it was just him, there was no Gabby,” Ms Schultz said on TikTok .

Mr Laundrie has not been charged with any crime in relation to his girlfriend’s disappearance, but has been named a “person of interest”.