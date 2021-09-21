CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

‘Guys, Look at Spread Creek’: Tik Tok witness who noticed ‘creepy’ Laundrie alone directed police to Petito’s body

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6X6y_0c3I6zNV00

An eyewitness has told the FBI she saw Brian Laundrie alone and ‘acting weird’ close to the site where Gabby Petito’s body was found in a Wyoming national park.

Jessica Schultz told the San Francisco Chronicle she spotted the couple’s white Ford Transit van in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. several times in late August.

It was only after she was sent a photo of Mr Laundrie by a friend that she realised the significance of the sighting and reported it to law enforcement.

Ms Schultz also discussed her “creepy” encounter with the man she would later identify as Mr Laundrie on Tik Tok.

Recalling her first encounter on August 26, Ms Schultz said she was driving behind a white Ford Transit van with Florida plates as it drove slowly down a narrow road, and the driver didn’t seem to know where he was going.

The van’s driver partially pulled off the road, forcing Ms Schultz to drive off the road to get around it.

Looking over at the driver, she noticed he was alone and said he looked like a “generic” white guy.

“He was just acting weird,” Ms Schultz, 38, told The Chronicle.

“You know, when you’re out in the middle of nowhere, your hackles go up when you see something that’s out of the ordinary.”

“He was very awkward and confused and it was just him, there was no Gabby,” Ms Schultz said on TikTok .

Mr Laundrie has not been charged with any crime in relation to his girlfriend’s disappearance, but has been named a “person of interest”.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New Brian Laundrie witness says he saw him drinking alone and 'angry at the world'

Brian Laundrie was reportedly seen drinking alone and was “angry at the world” a day before his fiancee Gabby Petitio was last seen alive, a new witness has said. Hunter Mannies, 44, said he was drinking with a doctor friend in Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone, Montana, on 26 August when the pair argued with a man resembling Mr Laundrie, and who identified himself as “Brian”.Mr Mannies told the New York Post he had not paid much attention to “Brian”, who was drinking by himself, but seemed “angry at the world”. The was reportedly another couple in the saloon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Brian Laundrie's Sister Shares Final Text Message With Gabby Petito

The sister of Brian Laundrie has shared her final correspondence with Gabby Petito before she was found dead. Sharing the post with American breakfast show, Good Morning America, Cassie Laundrie revealed she had been texting with Gabby, 22, as she was at the rocks when the pair of them were at the Arches.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#San Francisco#Tik Tok#Ford Transit#The Chronicle
editorials24.com

Laundrie family calls discovery of Gabby Petito’s body ‘heartbreaking’

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The attorney representing Brian Laundrie and his parents — who have all refused to speak to police about Gabby Petito’s disappearance — called the discovery of her apparent remains in a Wyoming park Sunday “heartbreaking.”. “The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking,” lawyer Steven Bertolino, speaking...
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police speak with TikTok ‘witness’ who claims she picked up Brian Laundrie in Grand Teton

Police have confirmed they have spoken to a TikTok “witness” who claims she gave a ride to Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who was hitchhiking by himself.As the parents of the 22-year-old woman continue to plead for help in finding her, and her boyfriend continues to decline speak to officers, police in Florida confirmed they had spoken to a woman who claims she and her own boyfriend gave a lift to Mr Laundrie in Grand Teton National Park.In a series of videos posted on TikTok, Miranda Baker, said they had picked up Mr Laundrie, who was hitchhiking by himself,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie’s Mom Admits Camping With Son Days After He Returned Home Without Gabby Petito, Confirms Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Tip

Brian Laundrie's mother Roberta is confirming Dog The Bounty Hunter's tip that she went on a camping trip with her son days after he returned home without Gabby Petito. According to WFLA, Laundrie's family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said Roberta, her husband Christopher, and Brian visited a campground at Ft. De Soto Park from September 6 through 8.
RELATIONSHIPS
Oxygen

Woman Recalls Seeing Brian Laundrie Alone And ‘Acting Weird’ Near Area Where Gabby Petito’s Body Was Discovered

A woman claims to have spotted Brian Laundrie alone and “acting weird” in the area where Gabby Petito’s body was later discovered. Jessica Schultz recounted spotting a “generic” white guy she believes was Laundrie driving slowly through a dispersed camping area called Spread Creek in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming in late August before she said he pulled the van partially over and let her pass, according a series of TikTok videos and an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

262K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy