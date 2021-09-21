CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 25 Under 25: Jordan Greenway stays put at No. 6

By BrockDaylor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Greenway is a very good hockey player. Over the last four years, he has proven he has the tools to have a solid career for the Minnesota Wild. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 240 pounds, Greenway is a monster on the ice. When he is on, he is one of the most noticeable players on the ice. His frame paired with his above average skillset, he can quickly become a nightmare in the offensive zone for even the strongest defenseman. As he showed during the year, there are only a handful of players that can match his level of physicality while also being able to set-up his linemates for scoring chances.

